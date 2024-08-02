PUTRAJAYA, Aug 2 — Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah will lead Malaysia’s delegation to Doha, Qatar, to attend the funeral of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh on Friday.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Shamsul Anuar will be accompanied by Senator Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof and officials from the Home Ministry.

The deputy minister and his delegation will participate in the funeral prayer at the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque in Doha following Friday prayers.

Haniyeh will be laid to rest at the Cemetery of the Founding Imam in Lusail.

The statement said Malaysia is in solidarity with Palestine’s family, leadership and people.

“The immense grief, suffering and sacrifice of Palestinians are exemplified by the life of Ismail Haniyeh, who dedicated his family, life and soul to the struggle for freedom, peace and justice in the quest for a sovereign, independent Palestinian state,” said the statement.

Iranian media reported that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his accommodation in northern Tehran around 2 am local time on July 31.

Haniyeh was in Tehran for the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president. — Bernama