PUTRAJAYA, Aug 1 — Malaysia will hold a rally at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, at 8pm this Sunday as a mark of solidarity with Palestine and to honour the memory of one of its freedom fighters Ismail Haniyeh.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said Malaysia also sent a representative to attend the assassinated Hamas chief’s funeral there.

“The Cabinet could not send a representative to Ismail Haniyeh's funeral because it is held today, so we didn't have enough time.

“But there will be a representative,” he said in a news conference at his ministry here.

Fahmi said the weekend was chosen for the rally at Bukit Jalil and hopes that everyone will attend.

“Malaysians are invited to attend and we will open this space for all parties to be together to express solidarity and we hope this will be a clear signal to the international community that Malaysians’ stance on the Palestinian issue has not changed and we will continue to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people,” he said.



