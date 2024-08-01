PUTRAJAYA, Aug 1 — Meta, the parent company behind Instagram and Facebook, has not responded to the government’s query on its removal of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent social media posts showing his meeting with Ismail Haniyeh before the Hamas chief was assassinated this week.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzli told reporters today that the radio content of national news agency Bernama on the same issue was also removed from the internet.

“I have asked Meta for an explanation why only the post or contents made by the Prime Minister's official account was targeted.

“There are a few possibilities, either it was taken down by Meta automatically or it was because of complaints by many people.

“I am emphasising that all social media platforms have their own community guidelines or standard guidelines and they may take action, take down and restrict others based on their respective guidelines,” Fahmi said.

On a similar note, the registration for the new licensing framework for social media platforms opened today.

Fahmi said only social media platforms need to apply, and not individual users.

He stressed that this will not affect the autonomy of social media platforms as the licensing framework is only to ensure they follow Malaysian laws.

“These platforms get huge profits from Malaysia. The amount is huge.

“But does that mean they don't have to obey the laws of our country? No. They must obey,” he said.

Fahmi said the penalty for not registering is already laid out in Section 126 of the Communications and Multimedia Act that governs licensing for network facilities and services.

The law prescribes a maximum fine of RM 500,000, or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both for those found guilty.

Fahmi maintained that the licensing requirement will not violate the right to free speech in Article 10 of the Federal Constitution.

“Honestly, freedom of speech will not be touched,” he said.

He stressed that the licensing is targeted to tackle sexual crimes against children, cyberbullying and scams.

The government had multiple engagement sessions with non-governmental organisations Centre for Independent Journalism, Article 19 and the Malaysian Bar, among others.

The government invited 39 bodies to discuss the matter.



