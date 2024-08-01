PUTRAJAYA, Aug 1 — Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil slammed former Bersih chairman Ambiga Sreenevasan’s claims that the government acted dictatorial as Putrajaya announced a licensing framework for social media platforms.

The communications minister said her claims were merely hyperbolic, and an exaggeration that is far from reality.

“She has not been stepping on the ground. It was not this government that did ‘Ops Lalang’.

“It was not this government that beats up demonstrators,” he said.

He cited a recent protest against the Prime Minister in his constituency, Tambun, where tear gas was not used against the protesters, but were given bread and water instead.

While he respected her right to voice out opinions, he said that her target was misplaced and that it should be directed to the old government.

“I invite her to look back at the history of the struggles,” Fahmi added.

Today, Fahmi assured that the licensing framework will not obstruct free speech guaranteed under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution.

On Monday, Ambiga, who led Bersih from 2011 to 2013, said she never imagined a Pakatan Harapan-led government would break its promises of reforming archaic laws, including the Printing Presses and Publications Act (PPPA) 1984.

Her remarks were in response to a government announcement that all social media and internet messaging services with at least eight million registered users in the country must apply for a licence.

Yesterday, current Bersih chairman Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz refuted his predecessors claim, calling it “quite extreme”.

The Ops Lalang crackdown began on October 27, 1987.

It took place after Chinese discontent over alleged interference in vernacular schools culminated in a 2,000-strong public demonstration involving both DAP and MCA. Over 100 mainly-opposition figures were detained.