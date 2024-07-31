KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — For every 1,000 Malaysians, two get divorced as shown in the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) Current Population Estimates 2024 report released today.

The latest data published showed the numbers in 2022, which recorded a big jump from 2021 and 2020.

The department said that for every 1,000 people, only 1.4 and 1.5 people got divorced in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

When it comes to marriages, the numbers show a dip with only 6.6 people out of 1,000 tying the knot in 2022, compared to 6.7 in 2021.

The total fertility rate also showed a slight decrease, scoring only 1.6 in its index in 2022 from 1.7 in 2021.

However, DOSM calculated fertility only by assessing women from 15-49 years of age. Its calculation did not include men.

The report also found that in 2024, men in Malaysia outnumber women.

“The sex ratio in Malaysia was 111 males per 100 females,” the report said.