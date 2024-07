KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended his highest congratulations to the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, on the Ruler’s 65th birthday.

Anwar, in a Facebook post, prayed that His Royal Highness and the entire Pahang royal family be blessed with Allah’s grace and guidance, and continue to enjoy good health, well-being, and sovereignty.

“Daulat Tuanku,” he said. — Bernama