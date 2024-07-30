PUTRAJAYA, July 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today that the government has approved an additional RM100 million allocation to enhance security facilities along the northern border of the peninsula.

He said he will meet Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on August 3 to discuss border issues and stimulate economic cooperation in the north of the peninsula and the south of Thailand.

"For this additional facility, I have agreed today to approve RM100 million for the border in Kelantan, Kedah, and Perlis," he said during his speech at the National Safety Month 2024 event here.

Last November, Anwar met Srettha in Thailand to discuss advancing cooperation for the development of the border area between Malaysia and Thailand. The meeting focused on expediting the construction of key connectivity projects at the border, aiming to foster economic activities and improve the overall well-being of the people in the region.

Among the discussed connectivity projects are the road alignment between the new Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) facility in Sadao and Bukit Kayu Hitam. Additionally, attention will be given to constructing the second bridge at Sungai Golok-Rantau Panjang as part of the collaborative efforts to enhance cross-border infrastructure.