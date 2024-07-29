KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — A special session of Parliament needs to be convened under Rule 11(3) of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara to debate the limiting of the prime minister’s term of service to a maximum of 10 years.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the provisions concerned needed to be debated as the amendment required an in-depth discussion and further decisions by the Cabinet.

“In the current scenario, if the proposal to limit the prime minister’s term of service to a maximum of 10 years is implemented, it is suggested that a comprehensive study, including an impact study, be conducted, taking into account the views and feedback from stakeholders and the public.

“This is because it has implications for amendments to the Federal Constitution and requires a thorough policy decision,” she said in a written response in the Dewan Negara, published on the Parliament website today.

She was answering a question from Senator Abdul Nasir Idris, who wanted to know if the government planned to limit the prime minister’s term to a maximum of 10 years.

Azalina said the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) of the Prime Minister’s Department were refining and conducting various engagement sessions with stakeholders regarding the proposal, including with the menteri besar and chief ministers, to avoid excessive centralisation of power and ensure the transparency of the country’s administration.

“So far, nine engagement sessions have been conducted, and a study and policy paper have been prepared by BHEUU on the matter, which also includes comparisons with other countries.

“The analysis findings previously indicated that the issue of policy questions is complex, particularly regarding the 10-year term, which is interlinked with the specific calculation of the prime minister’s tenure. The method of setting a two-term limit may be more appropriate, considering Malaysia’s political landscape,” she said.

Azalina also informed that, in line with this matter, the government on March 11, 2022, had considered a memorandum from the prime minister regarding the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022 related to the limitation of the prime minister’s term to no more than 10 years but had postponed the decision on the memorandum to allow for a more comprehensive review, especially concerning policy matters.

Therefore, she said the unity government consistently welcomed improvements in implementing continuous reform and strengthening governance, particularly to empower Parliament and the country’s political leadership for the well-being of all Malaysians. — Bernama