KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari expressed disappointment with Gerakan’s stance on donations from breweries to schools, raising doubts about their cooperation in the 16th General Election.

The Pasir Mas MP also did not rule out the possibility that both parties would end their cooperation if Gerakan maintains its current stance. Both are components in Perikatan Nasional.

“Gerakan’s official stance on the issue related to donations to schools is very disappointing,” Ahmad Fadhli wrote in a Facebook statement.

“If this is what Gerakan consistently showcases, it is not impossible that we cannot be together in GE16,” he added.

In a report by Free Malaysia Today yesterday, Gerakan said that alcohol or tobacco companies should not be prevented from donating funds to Chinese vernacular schools.

“With limited government assistance, they can only rely on fundraising activities such as charity sales, charity dinners, concerts and performances to secure funding,” said Gerakan president Dominic Lau.

The controversy emerged due to a recent charity event in a Sepang school attended by Sepang MP and deputy minister Aiman Athirah Sabu.

At a fund-raising dinner on July 14, Aiman was pictured with a mock cheque bearing the logo of Tiger Beer, one of the country’s biggest beer brand.

The move was then criticised by Islamist party PAS for allegedly “normalising” alcohol consumption.

Aiman responded, calling PAS leaders “hypocrites” for their double standards during political campaigns.