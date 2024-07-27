KOTA KINABALU, July 27 — Sabah welcomes financial support from any group including those in the brewery industry, said Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) vice president Chong Pit Fah.

He said Sabahans appreciate the support extended to the state’s educational efforts.

“We hope the flow of donations will continue uninterrupted. We in Sabah welcome the continuous support of the industry through its generous donations to schools and educational foundations,” Chong said in a statement.

He said it was unfortunate that acts of corporate social responsibility were being politicised by certain parties in Peninsular Malaysia.

“People should refrain from turning the industry into a political punching bag,” he said of the recent controversy over a brewery company donating to a fundraising concert for the construction of a vernacular school hall.

Chong said the people should reject demagogic politics and focus on Sabah’s autonomy in the upcoming state election.

“The voters want... their needs (met), like stable water and electricity supply, infrastructure and public amenities instead.

“Sabah voters should give the mandate to an autonomous pure local-party alliance (such as) Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

“SAPP pledges its full support for all GRS candidates regardless of which component party they represent,” he said.

Earlier, the Cabinet agreed to retain existing guidelines on acceptable fundraising for schools.

The Cabinet decided to keep the guidelines’ restrictions against displaying elements linked to alcohol brands in school premises.

“At the same time, the Cabinet also took the view that vernacular schools be allowed to continue receiving donations through their school administration boards and foundations, as has been the practice during previous administration and without dispute,” it said.

However, the Ministry said the Cabinet was unequivocal in saying that no Muslims must be involved in any activities featuring alcohol firms.

The controversy stemmed from the attendance of Parti Amanah Negara’s Sepang MP Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu at a recent fundraising event where she appeared onstage with others holding a mock cheque that showed the Tiger Beer logo, among others.

The beer brand clarified Thursday that it did not give any money to vernacular schools in Malaysia, and that its support is limited to providing local artists for charity concerts to help raise funds from the public.

Tiger Beer said the Chinese Education Charity Concert (CECC) has existed for 30 years, and that the concert’s mission is to be a platform for local communities to help raise funds to upgrade facilities at Chinese schools. — Daily Express