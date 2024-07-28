KUCHING, July 28 — Malaysia through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts (Motac) is now working with China to gain the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) recognition for lion and dragon dances, said Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan.

The deputy minister of tourism, culture and arts pointed out that for Malaysia, Unesco recognition for lion and dragon dances is in line with the government’s aim to elevate the arts and culture of Malaysia’s diverse communities, as outlined in the National Culture Policy (Daken), Core 7: Cultural Excellence.

“The Unesco recognition will also indirectly promote the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026), by making this traditional dance a key attraction for both domestic and international tourist,” he said at the 2024 Lion Dance Festival Gala Night at Kuching Waterfront last night.

Khairul Firdaus said while the lion and dragon dances are the traditions of the Malaysian Chinese community since the 20th century, they have now been learned and participated by people of other ethnic groups.

“This reflects the cultural diversity and unity in the country.

“What is even more remarkable is that the Malaysian lion dance has been recognised internationally and is being performed at the global stage. Our country’s lion dance troupes, who are admired by foreigners, are also showing remarkable growth,” he added.

On another note, Khairul Firdaus said the selection of Kuching as the location of the festival is very appropriate, as this city is synonymous with the uniqueness of the ethnic diversity found in Sarawak.

He highlighted that due to the extraordinary reception given to the festival, Motac intends to make this festival an annual event of the ministry and also include it as one of the main cultural tourism events in the VM2026.

“The festival this year involved a procession of 106 lions along 2km from China Town Jalan Padungan to Kuching Waterfront. The parade is joined by local lion dance groups from Sarawak including Bintulu, Miri, Kuching and Sibu.

“Participation also came from other states such as Selangor, Pahang, Penang and Sabah, as well as international participation from Indonesia. Overall, this parade involved a total of 438 participants, showing diversity and the spirit of unity in promoting art and culture,” he said.

Also present at the event were Motac Deputy Secretary-General (Management) Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot and officials from state and federal agencies. — The Borneo Post