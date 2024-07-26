KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The parents of the late Zulfarhan Osman today said that none of the individuals responsible for their son’s death have come forward to apologise since the incident.

In a radio interview, Zulfarhan’s father, Zulkarnain Idros, and mother, Hawa Osman, said that only the accused who were charged under Act 330 and released without the need for defence had come forward to apologise, Malay daily Kosmo! Online reported today.

The Court of Appeal on Tuesday decided that six former Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) students will be hung to death instead of being jailed for 18 years over Navy Cadet Officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain’s 2017 murder.

Zulkarnain added that even the parents of the guilty parties never approached them to apologise, despite several encounters in court.

“For seven years, going up and down from the High Court to the Court of Appeal... we crossed paths, sometimes even brushed shoulders, but nothing,” he was quoted as saying.

Additionally, Zulkarnain expressed his gratitude to the sender of an anonymous letter who reported the incident to the warden to help his late son.

“I thank the person who sent the anonymous letter, as they did everything possible to save my son.

“Secondly, if this person has the opportunity, they can contact me. I would prefer to meet face-to-face or arrange a meeting at a convenient time,” he was reported as saying.

Previously, six former students of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), who were initially sentenced to 18 years in prison for unintentionally causing Zulfarhan’s death, were recently sentenced to death by hanging by the Court of Appeal.