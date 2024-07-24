PUTRAJAYA, July 24 — The Court of Appeal yesterday imposed the death sentence on six former students of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) for the murder of Navy Cadet Officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain seven years ago.

The sentence was meted out after a three-judge panel led by Judge Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail, allowed the prosecution’s cross-appeal to reinstate Section 302 of the Penal Code initially faced by all the accused.

The six accused are Muhammad Akmal Zuhairi Azmal, Muhammad Azamuddin Mad Sofi, Muhammad Najib Mohd Razi, Muhammad Afif Najmudin Azahat, Mohamad Shobirin Sabri, and Abdoul Hakeem Mohd Ali.

Following is the chronology of Zulfarhan’s murder case:

June 1, 2017

Zulfarhan, 21, died at the Serdang Hospital with swelling and burnt marks on his body.

Police detained 36 UPNM and Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) students to assist investigations.

June 2, 2017

Zulfarhan’s remains were buried at the Kebun Teh Muslim Cemetery, Johor Bahru at 9.30pm.

June 5, 2017

UPNM in a statement expressed confidence that investigations related to the death of Zulfarhan who was believed to have been tortured, would be carried out in a professional and transparent manner.

June 9, 2017

The remand period for 32 UPNM students was extended from June 10 to 14, while four Uniten students were released on police bail.

June 14, 2017

19 UPNM students pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrates’ Court on charges of voluntarily causing hurt to Zulfarhan.

However, six students were charged with murdering and abetting in the death of Zulfarhan.

September 15, 2017

The case of the six UPNM students who were charged with the murder of Zulfarhan was transferred to the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

October 27, 2017

The prosecution appealed that the case of 19 UPNM students be transferred to the High Court and heard together with the six charged for the murder of Zulfarhan.

November 10, 2017

Six UPNM students charged with the murder of Zulfarhan pleaded not guilty at the High Court.

November 13, 2017

High Court allows prosecutions appeal for the 19 UPNM students case to be heard together with the Murder case of Zulfarhan.

December 8, 2017

A trial for the 19 UPNM students who were charged with murdering and abetting the murder of Zulfarhan is fixed for 14 days starting January 29, 2018.

January 29, 2018

Proceedings on the first day of the murder case was heard by High Court judge Datuk Azman Abdullah.

July 8, 2019

High Court sets July 31, for a decision involving 19 UPNM students who were charged with murdering and abetting the murder of Zulfarhan after the prosecution called 29 witnesses.

July 31, 2019

High Court orders the 18 accused UPNM students to enter their defence for allegedly murdering Zulfarhan and voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the victim.

April 1, 2021

20 defence witnesses, including the 18 accused, gave their statements in High Court.

April 8, 2021

Defence close their case.

July 28, 2021

Final submission in the case of the 18 accused UPNM students who were charged with murdering and abetting in the murder of Zulfarhan was set for September 29 and 30, 2021.

September 30, 2021

High Court judge Datuk Azman Abdullah hears final submission of prosecution and defence and sets November 2, 2021 for the decision.

November 2, 2021

The High Court found all six defendants guilty of causing injury to Zulfarhan with intent but without the intention to kill.

The High Court also sentenced 12 other students to three years jail.

November 3, 2021

Attorney General’s Chambers submit appeal over the High Court’s decision against the 18-year prison sentence handed to the six UPNM students convicted of causing the death of Zulfarhan, without intent to kill.

Court of Appeal sets July 23 for a decision on the appeal of 18 former UPNM students.

July 23, 2024

Six UPNM students were sentenced to death by the Court of Appeal for the murder of Navy Cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain seven years ago.

The Court of Appeal overturns the 18-year prison sentence imposed by the High Court on the six defendants and replaces it with the death sentence.