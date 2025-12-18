PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — The recent Cabinet reshuffle was a deliberate move towards leadership regeneration, placing greater emphasis on younger leaders while ensuring political stability within the unity government.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that several newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers were from the second and third generation of leadership, mostly in their 30s and 40s, with some even younger.

He said that looking at the overall scenario, the placement of new appointees was largely focused on younger leaders, citing figures such as Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, Datuk Mustapha Sakmud and Datuk Sri Arthur Joseph Kurup, who are relatively younger.

“I think it’s time that we project this. I was not able to do that initially because we wanted to ensure that the coalition was fortified and consolidated. But now, I think we are strong. So, let them (young leaders) have their chance,” he said at a briefing session with editors-in-chief of local and international media, here yesterday.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj. A total of 92 local and international media personnel attended the event.

On Tuesday, Anwar announced a Cabinet reshuffle involving 28 ministers and deputy ministers, which included portfolio changes and new appointments as part of a restructuring effort to strengthen administrative efficiency and ensure more effective implementation of government policies.

Anwar said the first Cabinet meeting today, following the reshuffle, was marked by a sense of humility, with the government acknowledging its weaknesses and recognising the growing public expectations for improvement.

“Having said that, am I fully satisfied with the performance? They can ask about me too. I also have my limitations. Given a chance, if I had full authority, I would certainly do it differently, but I am in a coalition.

“I want to make sure that the government is stable. It’s also important,” he said.

Asked about his expectations of the new Cabinet, Anwar said he wants ministers and deputy ministers to improve their performance.

“So for 2025, the reminder to ministers is to listen to the people, and if the issues raised are reasonable, try to resolve them. Let the ministers project a more courteous image. Listen carefully and strive to improve our performance. That was the advice I gave them this afternoon,” he said.

Anwar said that after three years in government, the administration must now move more swiftly and implement reforms more effectively, in line with public expectations.

“Go faster, fast-track, increase pace and more effective reforms. People expect that. People say the first year is stability, the second year you start reform, the third year, now, we expect you to do more,” he said.

Commenting on the omission of a few senior ministers from his newly formed Cabinet, Anwar said it was time for them, namely Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, to serve in other capacities.

He said that Mohd Na’im, who had served as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) and Dr Zaliha, the former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), had both given their best during their tenure.

The prime minister added that Dr Zaliha not only had a strong presence in PKR but had also managed issues related to her portfolio effectively.

Commenting on the appointment of Hannah Yeoh as Minister of Federal Territories, Anwar stressed that the move was intended to ensure the public service functions for all races, adding that rejecting someone based on skin colour or ethnic background is both annoying and inappropriate.

“When a Minister of Federal Territories is appointed, allegations arise that the appointment of a non-Malay minister would marginalise the Malays.

“The reality is that civil servants, including department directors and government officers, function as a team to serve all races,” he said.

When asked if he was ready to call for a general election next year, given Malaysia’s strong economic indicators, Anwar said that it was not currently a priority.

“The elections, we still have a long way to go. I have not thought about elections. I am now focusing on how we continue to implement reforms and alleviate the problems faced by the rakyat, particularly with the higher cost of living.

These, he said, would be the two main priorities next year, adding that while conditions were relatively better now, they were expected to improve further. — Bernama