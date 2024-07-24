PUTRAJAYA, July 24 — No Malaysians were involved in or affected by the air accident involving Saurya Air’s Bombardier CRJ-200 with the registration number 9N-AME today at Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu, said the Malaysian Foreign Ministry.

According to a statement, the situation is as of the most recent report.

Through the Embassy of Malaysia in Kathmandu, Nepal, the Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the aftermath of the air incident.

“Malaysia extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims and families affected by the accident, as well as to the people and Government of Nepal,” said the statement.

The Ministry also urged Malaysians in the affected areas to stay vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by the local authorities.

The Foreign Ministry said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates, if necessary.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the Embassy of Malaysia at Bakhundole-3, Lalitpur, Kathmandu, Nepal (P.O Box 24372), or call +97715445680 / +97715445681 (general) or +977-9801008000 (emergency only), or email to [email protected]

Xinhua earlier reported that 22 bodies have been recovered after a domestic plane crashed on Wednesday at Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

International media reported that the aircraft “crashed during takeoff” at the airport. — Bernama