SHAH ALAM, July 24 — The water disruption affecting seven districts due to odour pollution detected in several rivers in Selangor is expected to be fully resolved by Friday, says Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim.

He said water supply to users in some affected areas was expected to be restored as early as 8am tomorrow following the full operation of all Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) involved.

“The Rantau Panjang WTP and Sungai Selangor Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 WTPs (SPP1, SSP2, and SSP3) resumed full operation at 3pm today,” he said yesterday.

“Water distribution from the Rantau Panjang WTP began at 6pm today, while the three SSPs are expected to start (water distribution) at 8 am tomorrow.

Residential areas with low water pressure may take a bit longer, but most users will receive water supply within 24 hours,” he added during a Special Press Conference on the issue here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Izham stated that the premises causing the water contamination by discharging waste into the river had been issued a compound notice by the Selayang Municipal Council.

Earlier, Selangor Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaludin announced that the odour pollution, detected since yesterday, was traced back to a factory believed to be processing acrylic materials for recycling.

Air Selangor also announced that seven areas in the Klang Valley, namely Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, and Kuala Selangor, experienced unscheduled water disruptions due to the temporary shutdown of four WTPs following the pollution. — Bernama