KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Police arrested a local man and seized a Steyr GB Austrian 9mm pistol with 18 bullets at his residence in Sungai Buaya, Hulu Selangor, Selangor on Thursday.

Hulu Selangor district deputy police chief DSP Mohd Asri Mohd Yunus said the arrest followed a report from the suspect’s wife on the same day, stating they had a disagreement and revealing that her husband owned a pistol, national news agency Bernama reported yesterday.

“A search of the 47-year-old suspect’s residence also uncovered a black magazine,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Bernama quoted Mohd Asri as saying that the suspect’s urine test came back negative and that he had no prior criminal record.

“The suspect is now remanded for seven days until July 26 for further investigation under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971,” he added.