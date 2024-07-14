KUCHING, July 14 — The police are looking for three individuals to assist in the investigation regarding a shooting incident behind a supermarket at Mile 19 Jalan Kuching-Serian that left three men injured on July 8.

Padawan police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi said the three individuals are Pang Siong Seng, Thian Fatt Kui and Ricky Nelson Ungking.

“These individuals are sought to enable the police to complete the investigation under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

“Anyone who has information about the three individuals are encouraged to contact Padawan Crime Investigation Department chief ASP Sylvarius Gopog at 013-8637241,” he said in a statement last night.

Advertisement

In an earlier statement, Mohd Irwan said three suspects aged between 23 and 32 were arrested in connection with the incident.

They were apprehended at Mile 17 and Mile 18 Jalan Kuching-Serian between 8pm and 11pm on day of the incident and will be remanded until July 16 for further investigation.

The police are also locating the shotgun believed to have been used in the incident.

Advertisement

The shooting, which occurred around 2am, had left a man aged 24 and two others aged 25 with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

All three were reported to be in stable condition at Sarawak General Hospital. — The Borneo Post