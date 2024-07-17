SIBU, July 17 — A 25-year-old man was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with attempted murder for a shooting at Jalan Wong King Huo on January 1.

No plea was taken from the accused.

He was escorted to the courtroom in a bulletproof vest by policemen who were also wearing bulletproof vests and balaclavas.

Magistrate Romario Jonoi ordered the accused, who was represented by counsel Ranbir Singh, to appear in the Sessions Court on July 25 for further mention.

According to the charge, the accused allegedly abetted with two other persons still at large to discharge a firearm at a 29-year-old man and caused hurt to the victim on New Year’s Day this year at 5.41pm.

He was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code read together with Section 109 of the same Code, which provides for a maximum 10 years in prison and a possible fine; and if hurt is caused to any person by such act, the offender can face up to 20 years in jail.

The other four men arrested together with the accused were released on bail (undeposited) with one local surety each.

They will become prosecution witnesses for the case.

The four men were represented by defence counsels Boston Ho, Daniel Ling, and Alexander Ling.

On July 3, four men, including the accused, were arrested here, while the fifth man was arrested in Johor on July 4. — The Borneo Post