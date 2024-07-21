KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Islam forbids Muslims from reciting the “Qunut Nazilah” against their religious brethren as the prayer calls for their destruction, said Terengganu Mufti Datuk Mohamad Sabri Haron.

He said the purpose of the prayer could be seen from the times Prophet Muhammad recited the verse, such as during the Battle of Ahzab.

“Islam prohibits the recitation of the Qunut Nazilah prayer for fellow Muslims, regardless of political differences or differing views on matters,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian today.

“Furthermore, Imam Al-Ghazali also criticised any prayers for destruction directed at fellow Muslims.”

Earlier this week, Perikatan Nasional MPs made a show of reciting the “Qunut Nazilah” in Dewan Rakyat, ostensibly to protest the suspension of Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal for questioning a proposed Malaysia Airports Holding Bhd deal.

They claimed they did so to show solidarity with Palestinians locked in war with Israelis, but the juxtaposition with a social media video featuring the “Qunut Nazilah” and urging its use to pray for the downfall of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his administration led to suspicions over their motive.

On Friday, the Home Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail called the move a weaponisation of religion and extremist.

Separately, Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin also criticised public displays of prayer for political grandstanding

“Prayer is the supplication of a servant to the Creator who possesses everything.

“It is an expression of the desires and needs of the servant, asking that the Lord answers it,” he said on Facebook yesterday.

