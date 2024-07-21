PUTRAJAYA, July 21 — Equating the actions of the Prophet Muhammad in facing enemies of Islam with political rivals today is an example of extreme, narrow-minded, and fanatical politics, says Islamic Propagation Foundation of Malaysia (Yadim) chief executive officer Zamri Zainal Abidin.

In a statement yesterday, Zamri referred to the recent incident where opposition MPs performed the Qunut Nazilah prayer, led by Jasin MP Zulkifli Ismail, after Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal was suspended from attending the Dewan Rakyat for six months.

“In this incident, the Qunut Nazilah was recited outside of the prescribed prayers, not during a war, and not because of a calamity affecting Muslims in general.

“Reciting the Qunut Nazilah prayer in Parliament following the decision to suspend a member, clearly represents an extreme practice, as political differences have been used as a basis for this prayer,” he said.

Zamri explained that the Qunut Nazilah prayer was intended to be recited when Muslims face significant calamities, as practised by the Prophet Muhammad when his companions were betrayed and killed.

“Based on the practices of the Prophet Muhammad and the views of Islamic scholars, it is clear that the Qunut Nazilah prayer is to be directed towards enemies who are non-believers or apostates, not towards fellow Muslims,” he said.

He also expressed disappointment that using religion for political gain continued to be a practice in the country, despite repeated admonitions from religious authorities such as muftis, scholars, and royal institutions.

“Yadim urges all politicians to always display exemplary conduct when in the esteemed Parliament, as you have a responsibility to set a good example for society,” he said. — Bernama