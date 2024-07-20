KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Malaysia’s economic growth, projected at 5.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2024 (2Q 2024), will enable the country to rise as a strong nation, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said under the Madani Economy, the government has promised better job opportunities, training and technology transfer to move the country towards digital and energy transition.

“Malaysia has broken through the wall of uncertainty by registering an amazing 5.8 per cent growth in the 2Q 2024, beyond normal expectations and projections presented by all parties.

“I am confident that with our cooperation and focus on economic development, we will succeed,” he said on his official X page today.

Yesterday, the Statistics Department Malaysia (DOSM) projected Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 5.8 per cent in 2Q 2024, up from 4.2 per cent in the previous quarter, and the highest since 2Q 2022 at 7.4 per cent.

The prime minister also thanked the people, workers, professionals and investors who continue to believe in the direction of the Madani Economy.

“With full humility, I say a million thanks to the people, infinite appreciation to the public and private sector, infinite thanks to the professionals and to the investors who continue to believe in the direction of the Madani Economy,” he said.

According to the DOSM website, the official 2Q 2024 numbers will be announced on August 16, 2024. — Bernama