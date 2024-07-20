KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Royal Standard of the King and the Regimental Standard of the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (1 RAMD) can only be carried by officers of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) within the subaltern category, ranging from Second Lieutenant to Captain.

Commander of the 12th Infantry Brigade, Brig Gen Muhammad Fauzi Abu Bakar, said officers involved in carrying the two standards at the Installation Ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara today must match the ceremonial profile requirements.

In an exclusive interview with Bernama at Kem Perdana Sungai Besi recently, Muhammad Fauzi said both standards weigh approximately five kilogrammes each.

“The selection process for the standard bearers is rigorous, requiring significant training to ensure excellent marching and meeting defined requirements.

“Selected officers also need to comply with the ceremonial profile, including a height between 174cm and 176cm, Body Mass Index (BMI) below 26.9, and a strong and healthy physique,” he said.

Regimental Sergeant Major (Ceremonial) of the 1st Battalion Royal Malay Regiment (1 RAMD), Warrant Officer 1 Mohd Nor Jeffuzan Nordin, salutes the Royal Standard box ahead of the final rehearsal of the Royal Honour Guard for the Installation Ceremony of the 17th King Sultan Ibrahim at the Army Camp in Sungai Besi in Kuala Lumpur July 18, 2024. — Bernama pic

For Lieutenant Muhammad Ariff Mohamad Sholeh, 28, the bearer of the King’s Royal Standard at today’s installation ceremony, physical and mental preparation was crucial to ensure everything proceeded smoothly.

“I make it a point to exercise regularly to stay fit and eat a healthy diet.

“I would be lying if I said I’m not nervous. However, I’m deeply honoured and proud to have been chosen for this ceremony. I admit the Royal Standard is heavy, but the responsibility of upholding the regiment’s honour is even greater,” said Muhammad Ariff, who joined the MAF in 2021.

Standing at 175 cm, the fourth of six siblings from Jitra, Kedah, said he had previously carried the King’s Royal Standard on several occasions, but this was his first time doing so at an installation ceremony.

The 1 RAMD Regimental Standard bearer at today’s ceremony is Second Lieutenant Muhammad Yusof Hafize Ab Rahman, 24, from Negeri Sembilan.

Bearer of the Royal Standard, Lieutenant Muhammad Ariff Mohamad Sholeh (right), with the bearer of the 1st Battalion Royal Malay Regiment (1 RAMD) Regimental Standard, Second Lieutenant Muhammad Yusof Hafize Ab Rahman, during the final rehearsal of the Royal Honour Guard for the Installation Ceremony of the 17th King Sultan Ibrahim at the Army Camp in Sungai Besi in Kuala Lumpur July 18, 2024. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, Regimental Sergeant Major Ceremonial of 1 RAMD, Warrant Officer I Mohd Nor Jeffuzan Nordin, who is responsible for the safekeeping of the King’s Royal Standard and the 1 RAMD Regimental Standard, said these flags are stored in particular ways to preserve their honour and prevent damage.

He explained that a day before the ceremony, the Royal Standard would be mounted on a pole and stored in a special cabinet before being taken to Istana Negara.

“To retrieve and return the standard, a ceremonial procedure must be followed involving the presence of a Regimental Sergeant Major, two officers and two military personnel,” he said.

Mohd Nor Jeffuzan added that the Royal Standard carried at today’s installation ceremony is 20 years old and was commissioned in 2004.

There are five Royal Standards, three of which were awarded to the Malaysian Army and kept at 1 RAMD, the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment, and the Second Royal Armoured Regiment.

The remaining two were awarded to the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Royal Malaysian Air Force. — Bernama