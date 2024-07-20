KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — All eyes are on Kuala Lumpur today as Malaysia celebrates a landmark event: the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia.

With cries of “Daulat Tuanku” (Long Live the King) ringing out nationwide, this historic ceremony not only marks a key moment in Malaysian history but also underscores the nation’s steadfast commitment to parliamentary democracy under a constitutional monarchy.

The Royal Couple is set to arrive at the Throne Room around 10am. The Installation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, a time-honoured tradition since 1957, represents more than mere ceremony — it is a fundamental event in Malaysia’s democratic life.

Having taken the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King on January 31, today’s ceremony represents His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim’s official installation.

Malay Mail reviews the events leading up to, and the activities planned for His Majesty’s installation:

Yasin Recital and Doa Selamat (July 18)

The festivities commenced with a Yasin Recital and Doa Selamat at Masjid Negara. The ceremony carried symbolic significance as it entrusts Allah the Almighty with the perfect execution of all preparations and proceedings for His Majesty’s installation.

Special Sermon and Friday Prayers (July 19)

As reported by Bernama, a special sermon and Friday prayers were held at the National Mosque yesterday.

Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara (Datuk Paduka Maharaja Lela) Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini said the sermon addressed the sovereignty of the King as a guiding figure for the people and emphasised the importance of preserving the institutions of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the constitutional monarchy in the country.

The sermon was delivered in all mosques within the Federal Territories and in states without Sultans. In states where Sultans are present, the sermon will be subject to the approval of the respective Rulers, he said.

Installation Ceremony (July 20)

The highlight of the celebration will be the Installation Ceremony today at Istana Negara. Beginning at 10am, this formal event will see Sultan Ibrahim officially assume his role as Malaysia’s 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. About 700 guests are expected to attend, including Rulers from other states, the Yang Dipertua Negeri, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Cabinet ministers, the foreign diplomatic community of this country and top national leaders.

The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and the King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, will also be in attendance.

Royal Banquet (July 20)

Royal Banquet (July 20)

Later today, there will be a royal banquet at Istana Negara which will offer a lavish feast among members of the Royal Family, high-ranking officials, dignitaries, and international guests. The banquet serves as a celebration of the new monarch’s accession to the throne.

Visit to Orang Asli Hospital (July 23)

On July 23, the King and Queen will visit the Orang Asli Hospital in Gombak to showcase their commitment to supporting Malaysia’s indigenous communities and reflect the Royal Family’s dedication to social welfare and healthcare.

‘Raja Kita’ exhibition (July 25)

The “Raja Kita” exhibition at Muzium Negara, opening on July 25, will bring to life the stories and traditions of the Malaysian monarchy through artefacts, photographs, and historical documents for the visitors to explore the history and cultural significance of the royal family.

Royal Tea Reception (July 27)

The installation festivities will conclude with a royal tea reception at Istana Negara on July 27. This elegant gathering will offer an opportunity for closer interaction between the royal family and their guests, ending the celebrations on a high note with a display of Malaysian culture and hospitality.

Apart from that, National Month, which begins on August 1, ushers in “Merdeka Month,” a period of celebration leading up to National Day on August 31.

National Month Launch and flag-raising ceremony 2024

The National Month Launch and Flag-Raising Ceremony 2024, organised by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama), is set for July 21, 2024, from 9am to 4.30pm at Cyber Event Hall in Cyberjaya, Selangor.

Rahmah Madani Charity Sale

The charity sale will provide essential items such as chicken, cooking oil (5kg bottle), fish, meat, eggs, and rice (5kg), along with over 20 other products. Everyone is invited to join the celebrations and take part in this festive event.

Traffic summons discount

In conjunction with the National Month launch, the police are offering a special discount of up to 50 per cent on traffic summonses on July 21 to encourage public participation and promote road safety during the celebrations.