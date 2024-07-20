KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Malay Rulers have converged at Istana Negara this morning to grace the Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia today.

Among the first to arrive were Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin and Sultanah Nur Zahirah of Terengganu, and Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir and Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud.

Also present were the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim as well as Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and Sultanah Maliha Tengku Arif of Kedah.

The Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail and Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor, Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, as well as Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah were in attendance.

The Crown Prince of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra also graced the ceremony.

Governor of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, Governor of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, Governor of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Governor of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar were also in attendance.

The arrival of the Malay Rulers and governors at the main porch of the palace was greeted by the Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil, who chairs the Special Committee for the King’s Installation Events, and his wife Azrina Puteri Mohamed Mahyuddin.

The royal guests and the governors then proceeded to the Dewan Seri Maharaja for the installation ceremony.

On January 31, Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office to reign as the 17th King of Malaysia for the next five years. — Bernama