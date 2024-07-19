GEORGE TOWN, July 19 — The proposal to dissolve the Georgetown World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI) following the controversy surrounding the promotional video for the Georgetown Festival 2024 is unreasonable, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said GTWHI should be evaluated based on its role in ensuring that George Town remains a world heritage site.

“GTWHI has received various awards and recognitions from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) and World Heritage.

“If just because of this one video, we want to dissolve GTWHI, I would say this is an entirely unreasonable request,” he told reporters after launching the George Town Festival 2024 here today.

Last week, Seberang Jaya assemblyman Izhar Shah Arif Shah made the call following the controversy surrounding the promotional video which allegedly only promoted Chinese and Indian cultures.

Chow said nine Malay performance groups will participate in the festival.

The theme is ‘Here and Now’ with over 80 programmes from both celebrated international acts and innovative local artists will be featured from today until July 28.

Meanwhile, he said that in respect of the Installation Ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia tomorrow, some entertainment events planned for the George Town Festival 2024 will be postponed. -- Bernama



