KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The growing number of youths on the Internet today is leading to concerns about their safety online, but experts say this could be creating a blind spot to others who are equally vulnerable to cyberbullying

They said the menace did not discriminate by age, meaning both young and old alike could find themselves to be potential victims.

“While it is commonly associated with young individuals due to their extensive use of social media and technology, adults can also be victims or perpetrators of cyberbullying,” Universiti Malaya’s Faculty of Education deputy dean of research Zuwati Hasim told Malay Mail.

On July 5, a 29-year-old female TikTok influencer Rajeswary Appahu, known as Esha, committed suicide due to cyberbullying, at the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) in Gombak Setia.

Still, Mediha Mahmood, the chief executive of industry forum Communications and Multimedia Content Forum (CMCF), said cyberbullying could affect women disproportionately as the attacks against them could be particularly vicious.

“Women often face gender-specific forms of cyberbullying, such as sexual harassment, threats of violence, and malicious comments targeting their appearance or personal lives.

“Moreover, the intersection of gender with other identities, such as race, sexual orientation, or profession, can exacerbate the intensity and scope of cyberbullying,” the CMCF chief said.

“Even babies have been verbally abused online, as their parents unknowingly expose them to the public by posting about them on their social media pages,” Universiti Putra Malaysia’s department of Government and Civilisation Studies senior lecturer Murni Wan Mohd Nor said.

In addition to children being a common target of cyberbullies, Murni also added that because children are exposed to social media at a young age, they can also become bullies as they are unaware of the consequences of their actions.