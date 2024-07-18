KUALA TERENGGANU, July 18 — The Magistrate’s Court here today fixed Aug 6 for the sentencing of a Moroccan man who pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

Nourou Yassine, 23, made the plea after the charge was read out to him in English by a court interpreter before Magistrate Nik Mohd Tarmizie Nik Mohd Shukri, who then set bail at RM8,000 with two local sureties.

The magistrate also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court and report himself at the nearest police station pending the disposal of the case.

Yassine was charged with using criminal force on the 19-year-old woman, who is a therapist, to outrage her modesty, at a spa on Perhentian Island at 9.15 pm last July 14.

He was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years, or a fine, or whipping or any two of the punishments upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rabiatul Addawiah Mohd Norlee appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Muhammad Izzat Norizam represented Yassine. — Bernama