KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Police believe that the oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor is the site of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah’s murder.

According to Sinar Harian, Selangor police chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, said investigations revealed that the suspect and the victim were acquainted, but that the police are still determining the extent of their relationship.

“We believe the incident occurred here (at the scene) and that the suspect acted alone.

“The motive is still under investigation and it is premature to draw conclusions, but we believe the murder took place here, meaning this is the primary scene,” he was quoted as saying at the scene today.

Hussein said the arrest of a 26-year-old male suspect on July 15 led to the discovery of Nur Farah Kartini’s body at the scene, along with some evidence.

“We detained the suspect, carried out an investigation, and located the victim along with several pieces of evidence,” he said.

Further commenting, he said that a search operation today at the scene found a mobile phone believed to belong to the victim.

“The search for evidence will continue until the investigation team is satisfied with what has been recovered.

“The operation involves forensic teams and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) K9 unit at the scene,” he was quoted as saying in the same Sinar Harian report.

He also announced that operations will continue at another location in Perak, about 20 minutes away from the oil palm plantation.

Nur Farah Kartini’s body was found in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, at around 6pm on Monday.

The 25-year-old was reported missing since July 10, after delivering a rental car to a customer.

Following this, the suspect, who is also a lance corporal attached to the Slim River Police Station in Perak, was arrested on the same day.

The suspect has been remanded until July 22 for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.