KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The Freedom of Information Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament by the end of this year, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M Kulasegaran.

He said that the Bill would be tabled after the proposed resolution for the Freedom of Information Act was brought to the Cabinet for approval.

Kulasegaran said the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) of the Prime Minister’s Department had conducted engagement sessions nationwide, involving over 1,100 participants, including representatives of state government agencies, local authorities, non-governmental organisations, legal bodies, and academics.

“BHEUU will hold an engagement session in the central zone at the end of August, with an expected number of 500 participants. The purpose of this session is to gather views and feedback on the scope, parameters, legislation, implementation, and cost implications involved,” he said.

He said this in reply to a question from Tan Kok Wai (PH-Cheras) about the status of the Freedom of Information Bill and the expected time frame for it to be tabled in Parliament during a question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Kulasegaran said that the Freedom of Information Act would enhance the disclosure of information in the public interest, giving every individual the opportunity to access information on any ministry, department, or government agency through submitted applications, except for certain information such as personal data and matters that might threaten public order and national security.

He said that the legislation includes a proposal to set up a body that can be referred to if a department or ministry decides to deny access to a document.

Kulasegaran said that the body would consist of retired judges and experienced individuals to help ensure that the government’s initiatives related to the legislation were more accessible and beneficial for the public.

On September 14, 2023, the Special Cabinet Committee on National Governance meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim agreed in principle to the enactment of the Freedom of Information Act to establish clear parameters and guidelines to give the public access to information from public bodies and the government. — Bernama