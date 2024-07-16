KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The Education Ministry welcomes retired English teachers who are keen to return to classrooms to improve mastery of the language among Malaysian students.

Education Minister, Fadhlina Sidek told Parliament a programme similar to engaging Singaporean volunteers to teach Malaysian students here already exists.

“If volunteers want to come, we welcome them, but if retired teachers want to serve with us, we welcome them. No problem.

“Retired teachers have already helped the ministry a lot to improve the teaching and learning of the English language.

“The Highly Immersive Programme, a programme run with retired teachers to help provide an English language environment in schools in various approaches and English language activities,” she said during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Fadhlina was responding to Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah Wee Tse who asked the government about engaging retired local English teachers instead of hiring volunteers from Singapore.

“I welcome the government's efforts to cooperate with the Singapore government to get volunteers from there and teach English here, but in my opinion, I don't think they are very fluent in English.

“In fact, I think many of us experts in Malaysia are fluent in English. Will the government engage with experts such as retired teachers?” he asked.

Sabak Bernam MP Kalam Salan also asked Fadhlina about the government's specific plan to bring in English language teacher from Singapore.

Fadhlina replied that the proposal is currently under review, especially from the point of view of implementation in the ministry’s educational institutions.

“This is in line with existing policies and regulations. The ministry will also recognise volunteers who have certain qualifications to guarantee quality teaching and learning.

“Initiatives like this have been implemented by the ministry by involving teaching staff from developed countries such as Australia, the United States and Korea,” she said.

The proposal to send Singaporeans to Malaysia to teach English was raised last month during a meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the republic’s leader Lawrence Wong.

Anwar explained that the suggested voluntary scheme will be a fully funded programme by the Singaporean government aimed at assisting Malaysia’s disadvantaged in mastering the English language.

Presently, Johor and Singapore are already working on a joint education project with a new curriculum that involves the exchange of programmes and teacher training.





