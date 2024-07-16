KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — A 26-year-old man, believed to be the boyfriend of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, 25, has been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation into her suspected murder.

The remand order for the civil servant who is a suspect was issued by Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza, Kosmo! Online reported today.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries a death penalty.

According to the Malay news outlet, the suspect was arrested at the Gedangsa Police Station in Kuala Kubu Baru, Selangor.

Nur Farah Kartini, originally from Miri, Sarawak, was reported missing on July 11 after delivering a rental car to a customer in Taman Universiti, Tanjung Malim, Perak.

She was last seen wearing a blue jeans Muslimah corporate outfit, a headscarf, and black pants.

Yesterday, Kosmo! Online reported Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan saying Nur Farah’s body was found in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, around 6pm.

