SHAH ALAM, July 15 — The difference in opinions between Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Youth and Umno Youth regarding political issues is a usual thing that as long as it does not affect the basis of cooperation — ensuring stability and restoring the country — as contained in the framework of the Unity Government.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that it was ordinary for youths to voice out differing opinions on an issue, as many viewed the role of the party wing as being aggressive in being the frontline of their respective parties.

“For youth levels this is normal... youths need to be aggressive, moving ahead, and represent the frontlines of the party.

“I’m convinced the various views is a blessing that can bring about something good as long as it does not deviate from the basis and framework of the Unity Government,” he said when met after presenting the appointment letters to 373 chairmen of the Selangor Traditional Village Development and Safety Committee for 2024-2025 here today.

He was commenting on the recent difference of opinions by PKR Youth chief Adam Adli Abd Halim and Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh about Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul’s decision regarding the six former Bersatu MPs who are supporting the government.

Amirudin expressed his hope that both Youth chiefs would not continue discussing internal party matters too much out in the open.

“To have a little bit of differing views is fine, maybe between them there are different opinions, that’s OK but if there is time to discuss it internally, let’s do it properly because it’s an internal party matter,” the PKR vice-president said.

On the appointment of 373 village committee heads, Amirudin said the state government hoped they would be the voice to bring information regarding the state government’s plans, policies and success to the grassroots.

The committees will serve from July 1, 2024 to Dec 31, 2025. — Bernama