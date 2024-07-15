PUTRAJAYA, July 15 — Twenty-eight years ago, former national squash queen Datuk Nicol David clinched her first major junior title at the Scottish Junior Open held at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Playing at the university marked a significant turning point for Nicol, propelling her towards numerous remarkable achievements, including 109 consecutive months at the top of the world rankings and eight world titles.

Today, in a surprising turn of events, the 40-year-old returns to Heriot-Watt University, albeit in a different capacity.

Nicol, who hung up her racquet in 2019, was installed as the Heriot-Watt University Malaysia Pro-Chancellor on Sunday (July 14).

As pro-chancellor, Nicol will serve as the honorary head of the university in the country, representing Heriot-Watt University Malaysia in ceremonial and ambassadorial capacities, including conferring degrees to graduates.

Nicol expressed her utmost gratitude for being installed as the pro-chancellor, highlighting that the institution has, since its inception, fostered the ethos of inclusion and education for all.

“I am very proud to be part of the continued focus on ensuring that its doors are open to everyone, here in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Dubai and across the world.

“I know the university’s approach to purpose-driven education is very much aligned with my principles, and this means that the university will enable students to be intellectually, emotionally, culturally and ethically equipped to mobilise their purpose into positive impacts on the world,” she said during her acceptance speech at the annual graduation ceremony, here.

The Penangite also hoped to inspire the next generation through her role by encouraging future leaders to believe they can have their own big goals to strive for just like she did in her heydays.

As such, Nicol said she is looking forward to working closely with the university in spurring the ambition and purpose of its students and staff to fulfil its mission to educate and conduct research for the betterment of the country.

“I am a champion of humanity and my purpose is to encourage others with kindness and humility to reach their full potential,” she added.

Meanwhile, Heriot-Watt University’s principal and vice-chancellor Prof Richard A. Williams believes that Nicol’s appointment brings a new dimension of leadership to their university community and inspires leaders of tomorrow.

Heriot-Watt University Malaysia provost and chief executive officer Prof Mushtak Al-Atabi expressed optimism that Nicol’s installation could even pave the way for promoting sports on campus and potentially offering scholarships for Malaysian sportsmen and sportswomen pursuing degrees at the university.

Nicol, who assumed the role on May 17, succeeds Prof Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood.

Yesterday’s graduation ceremony saw the university honouring the achievements of 300 graduates across various disciplines. — Bernama