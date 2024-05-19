KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The appointment of former national squash queen, Datuk Nicol David as the Heriot-Watt University Malaysia Pro-Chancellor has garnered attention from Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Hannah took to her X account to congratulate the former world number one on the appointment.

“Congratulations Datuk @NicolDavid!,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nicol in her Instagram post yesterday, was delighted to receive such an honour from the university to be their ambassador and inspire youths.

The former eight-time world champion admitted that never in her wildest dreams would she become a pro-chancellor of any university and was quite surprised to receive a call from Heriot-Watt University Malaysia on the offer recently.

The 40-year-old Penangite also said that she felt amazing that the university had recognised her achievements in sport and that the values she represented were in line with Heriot-Watt University Malaysia to lead them.

“In a time when mental health needs all the support we can give, I’m very proud the university also recognises the importance of to promote sport and wellness as the focus to encourage students to be more active in their lives and increasing their performance in education as well as their overall mental well-being.

“My hope is to see more students involved in sport throughout the university and this will contribute to healthier students that will be able to commit to achieving their own dreams and aspirations,” she said. — Bernama