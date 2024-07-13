KUCHING, July 13 — Sarawak former head of state Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s widow, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, said she lodged a police report on being barred from her marital home.

In an Instagram post, Raghad said she had returned to her Kuching home only to be told by security guards she was not allowed in.

“After Majlis Tautan Kasih Tun Taib in Satok, I drove home but to my surprise, I was not allowed entry to my own house! We were turned away at the gate and the guards told me they did not have authorisation to let me in,” she said.

She then said she finally gained entry after a security guard relented, where she then visited her husband’s grave and claimed it was in poor condition.

“I saw that his grave looked dry like nobody had visited it since the funeral. It is in bad conditions,” she said.

The guard who had let her in has apparently been fired and Raghad said she was in the process of helping him find new employment.

After stating she had filed a police report, she then wrote: “I have to record this shameful act against me and demand justice. I know I haven’t been sharing my stories before, but I think it’s time to do so.”

Taib died on February 21 at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur. He had been married to Raghad since 2010, a year after the death of his first wife Laila Taib.

Relations between Raghad and Taib’s children from his first marriage have been tenuous, with both parties currently in legal disputes over his estate.