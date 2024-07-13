KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin is set to assume the position of deputy president after party polls that are slated to take place towards the end of the year.

According to Sinar Harian, this was announced by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during a press conference following the conclusion of the Bersatu Convention at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Selayang today.

He said that the latest development was agreed upon after discussions between Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and members of the party’s supreme council recently.

“I was told that Peja (Ahmad Faizal) is willing to step back from the position of deputy president and take on the position of vice-president instead. This leaves one vacant position among the deputy presidents, which allows Hamzah to take on the role.

“This decision is based on recognising Hamzah’s role as the secretary-general of Bersatu, PN (Perikatan Nasional), and the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. It takes everything into account. I have no objection whatsoever for Hamzah to lead as my deputy,” he was quoted as saying.

Muhyiddin, who is also PN chairman, announced that the position of Bersatu secretary-general will be offered to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

This was in recognition of Azmin’s leadership and capabilities as the Bersatu Selangor chief in his role as the Opposition Leader in the Selangor Legislative Assembly, Muhyiddin added.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin said the top leadership positions in Bersatu would go uncontested when party polls take place in October.

He added that he held discussions and negotiated with party members to avoid any clashes to preserve party unity as part of its strategy for the 16th general election.