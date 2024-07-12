KUCHING, July 12 — Sarawak will never surrender to any pressure to reduce the use of the English language, said Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

However, he acknowledged Sarawak has faced criticism for its strong emphasis on English.

“We’ve been branded many things for our emphasis on English. Let them criticise us, but we understand its importance. Let them argue and become comfortable with their views.

“Here in Sarawak, we will never surrender to any form of pressure not to use English. We have made a decision and we will continue to do what we believe is right for the people of Sarawak,” he said in his speech at the closing ceremony of the Sarawak English Language Education Symposium (Seles) at Raia Hotel here today.

Dr Annuar highlighted Sarawak’s unique position in Malaysia, where the use of English is more prevalent compared to other states.

He reflected on his own educational experience, noting he was part of the last batch to sit for the Malaysia Certificate of Education (MCE) when English was the medium of instruction for most subjects.

He candidly admitted his own struggles with English and shared a personal anecdote about his son, who studies in the United Kingdom, often correcting his mistakes.

Dr Annuar emphasised Sarawak has invested significantly in initiatives to support English language education, such as embracing the Dual Language Programme (DLP) despite the lack of federal funding.

“It’s okay — money we can look for. The future is more important than what we have now. Therefore, the leadership of our Premier agrees we use DLP now up to Year Five and next year in Year Six.

“With DLP fully implemented up to Year Six, the focus is now on enhancing students’ proficiency through comprehensive programmes targetting the four essential language skills — listening, reading, writing and speaking,” he said.

Dr Annuar hoped through Seles, participants would be able to address the four skills in order to better develop students’ proficiency in English. — The Borneo Post