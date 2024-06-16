SERIAN, June 16 — Sarawak welcomes the federal government’s proposal to bring in “volunteer” Singaporean teachers to teach English in Malaysia, said Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development said this initiative presents an opportunity to enhance English language proficiency and educational standards in Sarawak.

“There are many English-speaking countries in the world. Perhaps this is one approach we can consider from other countries, whether they can assist us on a volunteer basis.

Advertisement

“Because as you know, in terms of salaries, we may not be able to afford foreign educators due to our lower exchange rate,” he told reporters after the Sukma XXI Baton Run at Serian Conference Centre here today.

Sagah noted that a similar proposal had been made before.

“Previously, it was suggested that we might recruit retired English teachers. However, not all retired English teachers are willing to work again,” he explained.

Advertisement

Recently, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government was considering taking in “volunteer” Singaporean teachers to teach English in Malaysia.

He added that the volunteers could teach English in urban poor areas and the interiors of Sabah and Sarawak.

Anwar also said the proposal he had discussed with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong was for an assistance scheme.

The volunteer scheme would be a fully funded programme by the Singaporean government. — The Borneo Post