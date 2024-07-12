PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — The Budget 2025 is expected to be tabled in Parliament on October 18, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously instructed Cabinet ministers to hold engagement sessions with relevant stakeholders.

“The Prime Minister has recently held a dialogue session with ministers and has directed that all ministers conduct dialogue sessions with relevant stakeholders for their respective ministries.

“This is important as the Budget 2025 will be presented in Parliament ... God-willing the Prime Minister’s third Budget will be tentatively on October 18,” Fahmi told reporters at his ministry today.

