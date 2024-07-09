JOHOR BARU, July 9 — The police have today confirmed that an incident where a car that caught fire at the Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim (BSI) in Johor Baru that was seen in a viral video.

The incident occurred at the Sultan Iskandar Building around 8.05pm, involving a BMW that was 60 per cent destroyed by the fire.

“One traffic officer from the Sultan Iskandar Building police station, who was patrolling the Malaysia-Singapore motorcycle lane, saw thick smoke and rushed to the scene,” said Johor Baru Selatan District police chief Raub Selamat in a statement.

The Johor Baru Selatan police confirmed receiving the video from a Facebook user named Sharon Wong at 8.15pm yesterday, which showed the car catching fire and small explosions at the front of the vehicle on the Malaysia-Singapore exit lane.

The officer and other personnel managed to control the fire by 8.35pm.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a call on the incident and arrived at the scene at around 8.45pm and confirmed that the driver and passenger, a married couple, were unharmed.

“The security guard of the building managed to extinguish the fire using a 300-foot hose and a fire extinguisher,” the fire department said in a statement.

It added that the cause of the fire and estimated damages are still under investigation.