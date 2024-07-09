KUALA LUMPUR, July — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) for possible criminal elements in the agency’s use of funds meant for training and upskilling workers nationwide.

The commission confirmed it has obtained pertinent documents related to the National Audit Report from the Ministry of Human Resources and HRD Corp today.

“Preliminary analysis has identified 12 points of concern highlighted in the Audit Report.

“However, MACC's primary focus is on elements of criminality under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009,” it said in a statement this evening.

“MACC will not prioritise investigations into management deficiencies and regulatory irregularities as these matters have already been addressed and clarified by HRD Corp management during the Exit Conference with the National Audit Department previously,” it added.

The commission asked to be given sufficient space and time to investigate all allegations.

MACC officers visited the ministry in Putrajaya and HRD Corp’s office in Damansara Heights to collect papers for further scrutiny following revelations of irregularities highlighted in last week’s release of the Auditor-General’s Report 2/2024.





