SHAH ALAM, July 9 — The police have received a report about a TikTok account using the profile photo and name of Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the Selangor Palace lodged the report yesterday after discovering that the TikTok account did not belong to the Raja Muda Selangor and was confirmed to be fake.

He said that the case was being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for circulating rumours to cause fear or alarm to the public and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Hussein also advised the public not to deliberately create social media accounts involving royal institutions to avoid unscrupulous individuals from misusing photos and videos of royalty.

Those with information are urged to contact senior criminal investigating officer, ASP Md Anuar Md Amilah@Harun at 019-225 5597 to facilitate investigations. — Bernama

