KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A business trip turned into a harrowing ordeal for a Malaysian man on his first day in the bustling Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Just hours after setting foot in the metropolis on July 4, Ng Shu Lin, 44, was struck by a piece of concrete that plummeted from the Yau Lai Building on Nathan Road, hitting him on the head.

Ng was on his way to attend a World Filial Piety seminar when the incident occurred in a bustling area known for its high foot traffic and towering buildings.

According to his friend, Yap Shy Cuan, 48, Ng, who was on a business trip, was walking along the busy street when the incident happened.

“It was shocking. The impact knocked him to the ground and people rushed to help. Ng has undergone two surgeries, but there is still a residual piece of concrete that could not be located and removed.

“The second surgery was just yesterday (July 7). He is expected to be discharged by tomorrow,” Yap told Bernama in a phone interview.

Ng, who is currently stable but still weak and being treated at Hong Kong Baptist Hospital, plans to consult a lawyer after his discharge to explore his legal options.

Ng’s incident caught the attention of local media and reports from the scene indicated that several concrete fragments were found on the pavement, with visible cracks on the underside of the building’s canopy, though no rebar was exposed.

The Fire Department had used a ladder to remove other loose concrete pieces that posed a risk of falling from the Yau Lai Building, occupied since 1963, which is now 61 years old.

According to the Buildings Department, a statutory notice for a mandatory building inspection was issued earlier for the building’s communal areas and the inspection was conducted in compliance with it. — Bernama