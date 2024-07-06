SEBERANG PERAI, July 6 — PAS has retained its Sungai Bakap seat with a larger majority compared to the state elections last year.

As at 8.11pm, according to unofficial results, Abidin Ismail, standing under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition banner, has obtained 14,554 votes, leading by 4,269 votes against Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Joohari Ariffin who obtained 10,285 votes.

It was estimated that the total voter turnout for the by-election was 63.24 per cent out of a total 39,279 registered voters in the constituency.

In the state elections last year, PN’s Nor Zamri Latiff, who was the PAS Nibong Tebal chief, won the seat with a majority of 1,563 votes against PH’s Nurhidayah Che Rus.

The by-election was triggered after Nor Zamri died due to abdominal inflammation on May 24.

