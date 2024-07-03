KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied that its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was involved in spreading accusations involving government agencies and the media that went viral recently.

MACC in a statement yesterday said the dissemination of allegations involving a director-general of an enforcement department to several media and government agencies was done through an email from a fake account using Azam’s name.

“MACC denies that the information has anything to do with the chief commissioner and the commission.

“Therefore, the public is urged not to spread and share any unverified or false information,” according to the statement. — Bernama

