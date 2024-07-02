KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 ― The fledgling United Rights of the Malaysian Party (Urimai), an emerging political entity that touts itself as advocating for marginalised Malaysian communities, particularly Indians, is contemplating its future political alignment after being shut out by the Opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

Its chairman P. Ramasamy said Urimai operates as an independent entity not defined by race or religion and has already formed committees across several key states despite not yet being registered.

“It may be time for Urimai to consider joining a political coalition in the country,” he said in a statement today.

Ramasamy was responding to remarks from PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man who yesterday said there was no need for Urimai to be a full fledged component member of PN as the coalition already has other members serving the minority communities in the country.

“We propose that Urimai could be a partner,” Tuan Ibrahim was quoted as saying by news portal Free Malaysia Today yesterday.

Currently PN has the newly established Malaysian Indian People’s Party and the Dewan Himpunan Penyokong PAS, which serves as a special political entity under PAS rather than a standalone party.

Prior to that, Ramasamy had indicated that Urimai might ask to join PN after ruling out the Pakatan Harapan-led alliance government.

Urimai was founded last November by Ramasamy who was a former Penang deputy chief minister II that had been with the DAP since 2005 but quit last year after being dropped as a candidate in the August 2023 state elections.