PUTRAJAYA, July 2 — The company of the tour bus involved in an accident at Kilometre 16.5 of Jalan Genting Highlands on Saturday is facing suspension or licence revocation under the Road Transport Act 2010 (Act 715) if found guilty.

The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) said in a statement yesterday checks found that the tour bus was licensed under M. Kumar Trans Tour Sdn. Bhd, revealing that APAD is collaborating with relevant agencies to obtain a comprehensive report.

It said the agency has also issued a show-cause letter to the company over the incident.

“If investigations and reports revealed any violations of the service licence by the company, APAD would take stern action including suspension and revocation of its licence under Section 415 (of the Road Transport Act),” it said, stressing that the agency would not compromise offences involving reckless driving that leads to accidents.

In the 11am incident, two male Chinese nationals were killed while 19 others were rescued after their tour bus was believed to have veered off, crashed into a road divider and overturned en route to the capital city.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar reportedly said the 32-year-old bus driver did not own a driving licence besides having 27 past traffic summonses involving various offences. — Bernama

