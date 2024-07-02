KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 ― The Dewan Rakyat sitting today will focus on several key issues, including the strategic direction of the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP) in enhancing domestic investments.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament's portal, the question on the matter will be raised by Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (PH-Balik Pulau) to the Prime Minister during the Ministers’ Question Time.

Muhammad Bakhtiar seeks to know how KIGIP would boost domestic investments in line with the Energy Transition Roadmap while balancing the needs of nearby areas such as water supply issues in Seberang Perai Selatan.

In the same session, Datuk Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu) will ask the prime minister about the latest developments on a new indicator for measuring the cost of living at the district level, initiated in March 2024.

He also wishes to know the programmes implemented by the government based on the findings of this new indicator.

During the oral question and answer session, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) will ask the Home Minister about effective measures to resolve the issue of illegal immigrants in Sabah.

Datuk Abdul Khalib Abdullah (PN-Rompin) will seek clarification from the finance minister on the implementation of the Budi MADANI assistance for M40 and B40 diesel vehicle owners.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue the debate on the motion for the Annual Report and Financial Statement of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) for 2021 and 2022.

Apart from that, the first reading of four bills is also listed on today's order paper. They are the Drug Addicts (Treatment and Rehabilitation) (Amendment) Bill 2024; Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024; Administration of Muslim Law (Federal Territories) (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Syariah Court Civil Procedure (Federal Territories) (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will sit for 15 days until July 18. ― Bernama