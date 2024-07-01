KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — TM and the Malaysian government have inked an agreement to develop and operate the nation’s Next Generation Emergency Services 999 (NG999).

This system will replace the existing MERS999 and aims to enhance the sharing of resources and data among emergency responders and central agencies.

“TM is honoured to be given the opportunity to continue as the trusted partner by the Malaysian government, advocating the success of Malaysia’s emergency services,” TM’s Group CEO Amar Huzaimi Md Deris said in a statement today.

Witnessed by Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, the agreement was signed by Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and TM One executive vice-president Shazurawati Abd Karim.

Advertisement

NG999 integrates web-based digital maps, caller IDs, geolocation services, and mobile smart apps to improve emergency response times nationwide.

The new system will leverage advanced technologies including data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure swifter and more effective emergency responses.

In alignment with increasing mobile usage, TM will also introduce a mobile app for NG999, enabling updates through text, photos, and videos for registered users.

Advertisement